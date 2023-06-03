Will Benson -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .139 with a triple and two walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in three games this season (21.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Benson has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .125 .000 OBP .222 .000 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 9/0 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 6 GP 8 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

