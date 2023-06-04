Jake Fraley, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .258 with eight doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

In 57.7% of his 52 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 42.3% of his games this season (22 of 52), with more than one RBI eight times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 13 games this year (25.0%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 27 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

