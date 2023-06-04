Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kevin Newman (hitting .389 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .279 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Newman has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 39 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (35.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|15 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.15 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (1-1 with a 4.07 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.07 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .314 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.