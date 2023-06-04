Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nick Senzel (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .256 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 62.8% of his games this season (27 of 43), Senzel has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in four games this year (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Senzel has driven in a run in 21 games this year (48.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|.241
|AVG
|.294
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|15/4
|K/BB
|3/3
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (78.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.8%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (52.6%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (1-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In five games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .314 against him.
