Sunday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) and the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) matching up at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Ben Lively (3-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (1-1) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Reds as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Over their last 10 games, the Reds are 5-2-0 against the spread.

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 270 (4.7 per game).

The Reds have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule