Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will look to get to Adrian Houser when he takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 10 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Reds have five wins against the spread in their last seven chances.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds are 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 6-6 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Reds have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has played in 58 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-24-1).

The Reds have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-16 12-16 10-15 16-17 13-25 13-7

