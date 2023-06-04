How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Ben Lively, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 45 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in baseball.
- Cincinnati is 20th in baseball, slugging .390.
- The Reds' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- Cincinnati ranks 13th in runs scored with 270 (4.7 per game).
- The Reds rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).
- The Reds average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.459).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lively (3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Lively will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per outing).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
