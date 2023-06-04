Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Ben Lively, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 45 home runs this season, the third-lowest total in baseball.

Cincinnati is 20th in baseball, slugging .390.

The Reds' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in runs scored with 270 (4.7 per game).

The Reds rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Reds' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.04).

The Reds average MLB's third-highest WHIP (1.459).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lively (3-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Lively will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per outing).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery

