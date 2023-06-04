On Sunday, June 4 at 1:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds (26-32) host the Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) at Great American Ball Park. Ben Lively will get the nod for the Reds, while Adrian Houser will take the mound for the Brewers.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to play spoiler. Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (3-2, 1.99 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (1-1, 4.07 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 6-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Cincinnati has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +3000 - 5th

