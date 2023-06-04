Spencer Steer -- hitting .447 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on June 4 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (61) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 67.3% of his games this year (37 of 55), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (32.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 55), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5%.

In 50.9% of his games this season (28 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 28 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings