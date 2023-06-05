The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, June 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead 1-0 in the series. Bookmakers give the Golden Knights -140 odds on the moneyline in this matchup with the Panthers (+120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

  • When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total
DraftKings -140 +120 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -140 +120 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -141 +120 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

  • Florida has played 71 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.
  • In the 19 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 14-5 in those games.
  • This season the Panthers have 11 wins in the 16 games in which they've been an underdog.
  • Vegas is 8-3 when it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter (72.7% win percentage).
  • Florida has a record of 11-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Shea Theodore 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+120)
Reilly Smith 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-189)
Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+100)
Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143)
Sam Bennett 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-139) 3.5 (+110)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-2-1 0-0 5-4-1 6.0 3.60 2.30

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
8-2-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.2 2.60 2.00

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.