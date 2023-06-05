Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 2
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Golden Knights have -135 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+115).
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-135)
|Panthers (+115)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have gone 39-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Vegas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won 17 of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida is 14-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 46.5% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers failed to go over the total in any of their most recent 10 contests.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
