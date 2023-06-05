The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, June 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Golden Knights have -135 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+115).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-135) Panthers (+115) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have gone 39-22 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Vegas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 17 of the 31 games, or 54.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida is 14-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 46.5% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

The Golden Knights have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.3 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 267 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Golden Knights rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.7 goals per game (225 total) in league action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers failed to go over the total in any of their most recent 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 2.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

