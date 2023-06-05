Jonathan India -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.422) and OPS (.785) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

India has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 8.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this season, India has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year (37 of 59), with two or more runs eight times (13.6%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 31 GP 28 25 (80.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 22 (71.0%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (12.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

