Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.422) and OPS (.785) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.
- India has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 8.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, India has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 62.7% of his games this year (37 of 59), with two or more runs eight times (13.6%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|25 (80.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|22 (71.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|11 (35.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Brewers will look to Teheran (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
