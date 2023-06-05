Spencer Steer and Rowdy Tellez will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Reds (-115). Cincinnati (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +155 -190

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Reds are 5-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won six of the 13 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (46.2%).

Cincinnati has gone 6-7 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Reds a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has played in 59 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-25-1).

The Reds have gone 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-17 12-16 10-16 16-17 13-26 13-7

