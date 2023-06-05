How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 5
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in the final of a four-game series, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball this season (46).
- Cincinnati's .389 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (271 total runs).
- The Reds are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.453).
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Miles Mikolas
