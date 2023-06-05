Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in the final of a four-game series, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit the third-fewest home runs in baseball this season (46).

Cincinnati's .389 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Reds are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 5.04 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.453).

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers L 5-4 Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home - Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away - Miles Mikolas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.