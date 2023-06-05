As they try to secure the series sweep, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) will square off with the Cincinnati Reds (26-33) at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 5. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +110. Cincinnati (-1.5) is favored on the run line. A 9.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: TBA - CIN vs Julio Teheran - MIL (1-1, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won six out of the 13 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have a record of 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Brewers have won nine of 19 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Kevin Newman 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

