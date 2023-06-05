Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Spencer Steer (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 61 hits, batting .288 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 31st in slugging.
- In 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 28 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- Teheran (1-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
