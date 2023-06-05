Stuart Fairchild -- hitting .265 with four doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on June 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks.

Fairchild has had a hit in 20 of 49 games this year (40.8%), including multiple hits six times (12.2%).

He has gone deep in one of 49 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 22.4% of his games this year, Fairchild has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (14 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .167 AVG .250 .333 OBP .368 .333 SLG .406 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 12/5 K/BB 9/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings