On Monday, Tyler Stephenson (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 36 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 56 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (18 of 56), with two or more RBI three times (5.4%).

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (39.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 27 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

