After hitting .154 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Tony Gonsolin) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is batting .172 with two doubles and seven walks.

Casali has had a base hit in nine of 23 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In three games this year, Casali has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 23 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 12 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings