Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .257.

Fraley has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this season (23 of 53), with more than one RBI eight times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year (26.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 26 GP 27 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings