Kevin Newman -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman is batting .273 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Newman has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (27 of 41), with more than one hit 10 times (24.4%).

He has gone deep in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

Newman has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (29.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 14 of 41 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 18 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

