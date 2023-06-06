In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field at Tropicana Field.

We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Miami Marlins (33-28) play the Kansas City Royals (18-42)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.399 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.399 AVG, 1 HR, 29 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.255 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -163 +139 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (43-19) play host to the Minnesota Twins (31-29)

The Twins hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)

Wander Franco (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI) MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TB Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -170 +145 7.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Philadelphia Phillies (28-32) take on the Detroit Tigers (26-32)

The Tigers will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI) DET Key Player: Zach McKinstry (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PHI Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -178 +153 9

The New York Yankees (36-25) take on the Chicago White Sox (26-35)

The White Sox will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 40 RBI)

Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 19 HR, 40 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.253 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYY Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -143 +122 8

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-27) play host to the Oakland Athletics (12-50)

The Athletics will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 37 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.276 AVG, 7 HR, 37 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.268 AVG, 1 HR, 25 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

PIT Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -270 +221 8.5

The Washington Nationals (25-34) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Jeimer Candelario (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.291 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ARI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -143 +122 10

The Toronto Blue Jays (33-28) play the Houston Astros (36-24)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.330 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.330 AVG, 12 HR, 40 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.278 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TOR Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -135 +115 8

The Cincinnati Reds (27-33) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25)

The Dodgers will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)

Jonathan India (.276 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.335 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -182 +156 10.5

The Cleveland Guardians (27-32) play host to the Boston Red Sox (30-30)

The Red Sox will take to the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.261 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)

José Ramírez (.261 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI) BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 33 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CLE Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -111 -108 7.5

The Atlanta Braves (35-24) host the New York Mets (30-30)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.331 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.231 AVG, 21 HR, 47 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -166 +142 10

The Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) take on the Baltimore Orioles (37-22)

The Orioles will hit the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.249 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.249 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.285 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

MIL Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -131 +111 8.5

The Texas Rangers (39-20) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (25-36)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.306 AVG, 9 HR, 48 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.306 AVG, 9 HR, 48 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.292 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

TEX Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -141 +121 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (26-35) play host to the San Francisco Giants (29-30)

The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.273 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -139 +119 11.5

The Los Angeles Angels (31-30) play the Chicago Cubs (26-33)

The Cubs will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 41 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.274 AVG, 15 HR, 41 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.285 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -117 -101 10

The San Diego Padres (28-32) play the Seattle Mariners (29-30)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park against the Padres on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Juan Soto (.248 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.269 AVG, 5 HR, 26 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

SD Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -136 +117 7.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.