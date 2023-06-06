Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (27-33) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 6.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (3-1) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Reds have a 6-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in nine of those games).

The Reds have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This year, Cincinnati has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.6 per game).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

