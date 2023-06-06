How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 48 home runs as a team.
- Cincinnati ranks 22nd in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 273 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Reds have a combined 1.441 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Weaver has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 10-8
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
