The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 63 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Steer has picked up a hit in 39 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (13.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Steer has an RBI in 23 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 28 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

