Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild (hitting .226 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .231 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Fairchild has had a hit in 22 of 51 games this season (43.1%), including multiple hits six times (11.8%).
- In 51 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Fairchild has had at least one RBI in 25.5% of his games this season (13 of 51), with two or more RBI three times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (31.4%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (76 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (1-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
