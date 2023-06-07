Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Will Benson (on the back of going 1-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Dodgers Player Props
|Reds vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Dodgers
|Reds vs Dodgers Odds
|Reds vs Dodgers Prediction
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .174 with a triple and four walks.
- In six of 18 games this year, Benson has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 18 games this season.
- Benson has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Syndergaard (1-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.54, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.