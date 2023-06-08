The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is batting .270 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 65.1% of his games this year (28 of 43), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in two of 43 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 27.9% of his games this year, Newman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 14 games this year (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.264 AVG .182
.286 OBP .229
.396 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 2/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 18
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Kershaw (7-4) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
