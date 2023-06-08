Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, at 12:35 PM ET.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 177 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 19th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 290 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.02) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (3-4) will take the mound for the Reds, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up 10 earned runs and allowed nine hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Ashcraft has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Brewers L 10-8 Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles

