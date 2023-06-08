The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27) and the Cincinnati Reds (29-33) will clash on Thursday, June 8 at Great American Ball Park, with Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers and Graham Ashcraft toeing the rubber for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:35 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+185). Los Angeles is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The total is 10 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (7-4, 3.25 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (3-4, 6.64 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Reds' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+185) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to beat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $28.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Steer get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 30, or 60%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 5-3 (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Dodgers have a 3-4 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 44.7%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jonathan India 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Luke Maile 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1400 - 5th

