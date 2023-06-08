On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .251 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.

Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%).

In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 27 20 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 13 (40.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 3 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

