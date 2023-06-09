Frances Tiafoe enters the MercedesCup following his French Open finished with a loss at the hands of Alexander Zverev in the round of 32. Tiafoe's opener is versus Jiri Lehecka (in the round of 16). Tiafoe's monyeline odds to win the tournament at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart are +1400.

Tiafoe at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe's Next Match

In his opener at the MercedesCup, on Wednesday, June 14 (at 4:00 AM ET) in the round of 16, Tiafoe will face Lehecka.

Tiafoe is currently listed at -350 to win his next contest versus Lehecka. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +2000

MercedesCup odds to win: +1400

Tiafoe Stats

In his most recent match, Tiafoe lost 6-3, 6-7, 1-6, 6-7 versus Zverev in the Round of 32 of the French Open.

Tiafoe has won one of his 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 40-21.

Tiafoe is 3-3 on grass over the past 12 months.

Through 61 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Tiafoe has played 27.7 games per match. He won 52.9% of them.

On grass, Tiafoe has played six matches over the past year, and he has totaled 38.8 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

Tiafoe, over the past 12 months, has won 83.1% of his service games and 23.4% of his return games.

On grass over the past year, Tiafoe has claimed 82.8% of his service games and 21.4% of his return games.

