On Friday, Jonathan India (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

India is batting .316 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

India has picked up a hit in 47 of 63 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

India has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this season (20 of 63), with more than one RBI six times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (60.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3

