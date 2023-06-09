Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with four doubles, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Kevin Newman and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .271 with nine doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 65.9% of his games this season (29 of 44), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in two of 44 games played this year, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
