Friday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (38-24) versus the Kansas City Royals (18-44) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on June 9.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Wells (4-2) for the Orioles and Daniel Lynch (0-1) for the Royals.

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Orioles vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Orioles have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Orioles have won 22, or 73.3%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Baltimore has a record of 8-2, a 80% win rate, when favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orioles have a 63.6% chance to win.

Baltimore is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 303 total runs this season.

The Orioles have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Royals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have gone 3-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Royals have won in 15, or 30%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win four times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (237 total, 3.8 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 3 @ Giants L 4-0 Kyle Bradish vs Alex Cobb June 4 @ Giants W 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Anthony DeSclafani June 6 @ Brewers L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Freddy Peralta June 7 @ Brewers L 10-2 Dean Kremer vs Corbin Burnes June 8 @ Brewers W 6-3 Kyle Bradish vs Colin Rea June 9 Royals - Tyler Wells vs Daniel Lynch June 10 Royals - TBA vs Brady Singer June 11 Royals - Kyle Gibson vs TBA June 13 Blue Jays - Dean Kremer vs Chris Bassitt June 14 Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs José Berríos June 15 Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Yusei Kikuchi

Royals Schedule