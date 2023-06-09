Player prop bet options for Adley Rutschman, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Baltimore Orioles host the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Wells Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Wells Stats

Tyler Wells (4-2) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Wells will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 22nd, .849 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th.

Wells Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Jun. 4 5.1 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Guardians May. 29 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Yankees May. 24 5.0 5 5 5 8 2 vs. Angels May. 18 5.0 6 3 3 7 1 vs. Pirates May. 13 7.0 1 0 0 8 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 64 hits with eight doubles, eight home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He has a slash line of .283/.399/.425 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 17 walks and 26 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .235/.297/.390 on the year.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 57 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .250/.328/.443 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 59 hits with eight doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .234/.268/.417 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jun. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jun. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

