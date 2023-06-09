How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 9
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer take the field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored 290 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Reds have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Ben Lively (3-3) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Lively has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Miles Mikolas
|6/11/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Adam Wainwright
|6/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Zack Greinke
|6/13/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Lyles
|6/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Daniel Lynch
