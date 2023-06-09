The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer take the field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 51 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati has scored 290 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.04 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined 1.443 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Ben Lively (3-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lively has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals - Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Graham Ashcraft Daniel Lynch

