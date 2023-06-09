Reds vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 9
The Cincinnati Reds (29-34) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (26-37) in NL Central action, at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-7) to the mound, while Ben Lively (3-3) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-7, 4.23 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (3-3, 3.03 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- Lively (3-3) takes the mound first for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to opposing hitters.
- Lively enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Lively is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his six outings this season.
Ben Lively vs. Cardinals
- The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 533 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 290 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.422) and are sixth in all of MLB with 85 home runs.
- Lively has a 3 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Cardinals this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .217 batting average over one appearance.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-7) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.23, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.394 in 12 games this season.
- He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.23), 54th in WHIP (1.394), and 42nd in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Reds
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .256 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.394) and 51 home runs.
- The Reds have gone 7-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
