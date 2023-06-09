Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Stuart Fairchild -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .224.
- In 22 of 52 games this season (42.3%) Fairchild has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.5%).
- In 52 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Fairchild has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 50th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd.
