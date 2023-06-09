Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 9 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks while hitting .247.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 39 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in four games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
- He has scored at least once 24 times this season (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.0 per game).
- Montgomery (2-7 with a 4.23 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 50th, 1.394 WHIP ranks 54th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
