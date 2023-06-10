Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 98th in slugging.

India has recorded a hit in 47 of 64 games this season (73.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.3% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 59.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .323 AVG .225 .413 OBP .288 .516 SLG .300 16 XBH 5 4 HR 2 20 RBI 11 21/16 K/BB 30/10 7 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings