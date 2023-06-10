Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on June 10 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 98th in slugging.
- India has recorded a hit in 47 of 64 games this season (73.4%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, India has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 59.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.323
|AVG
|.225
|.413
|OBP
|.288
|.516
|SLG
|.300
|16
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|11
|21/16
|K/BB
|30/10
|7
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers.
