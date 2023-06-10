Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Kevin Newman (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is hitting .270 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Newman has had a hit in 30 of 45 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (24.4%).
- In 45 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Newman has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 of 45 games (31.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|.258
|AVG
|.288
|.297
|OBP
|.377
|.366
|SLG
|.379
|6
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|6
|16/5
|K/BB
|6/9
|4
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, one per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 49th in WHIP (1.339), and 55th in K/9 (7.2).
