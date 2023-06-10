Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 10
Saturday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (27-37) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (29-35) at 2:15 PM ET (on June 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Cardinals will give the ball to Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (1-0, .00 ERA).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Reds have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).
- The Reds have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won seven of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (294 total runs).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 5
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Andrew Abbott vs Julio Teheran
|June 6
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Luke Weaver vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 7
|Dodgers
|W 8-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 8
|Dodgers
|L 6-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 9
|@ Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Ben Lively vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 10
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Miles Mikolas
|June 11
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Adam Wainwright
|June 12
|@ Royals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Zack Greinke
|June 13
|@ Royals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Lyles
|June 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Daniel Lynch
|June 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Cristian Javier
