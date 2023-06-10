Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

The favored Cardinals have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Reds' record against the spread is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those games).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (42.9%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-11 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of its 64 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 12-17 10-17 19-18 16-26 13-9

