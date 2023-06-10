Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 51 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Cincinnati is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Reds' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 294 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.446 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing six innings without allowing a run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Home Andrew Abbott Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers W 9-8 Home Luke Weaver Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers W 8-6 Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard 6/8/2023 Dodgers L 6-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Clayton Kershaw 6/9/2023 Cardinals L 7-4 Away Ben Lively Jordan Montgomery 6/10/2023 Cardinals - Away Andrew Abbott Miles Mikolas 6/11/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Adam Wainwright 6/12/2023 Royals - Away Luke Weaver Zack Greinke 6/13/2023 Royals - Away Brandon Williamson Jordan Lyles 6/14/2023 Royals - Away Ben Lively Daniel Lynch 6/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Abbott Cristian Javier

