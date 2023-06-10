Saturday, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 30, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .326.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 42 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.7% of those games.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this season (28.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .307 AVG .348 .376 OBP .377 .573 SLG .409 11 XBH 4 3 HR 0 17 RBI 3 16/7 K/BB 15/3 3 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings