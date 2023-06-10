TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 30, when he went 0-for-3 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .326.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 42 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.7% of those games.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this season (28.6%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.307
|AVG
|.348
|.376
|OBP
|.377
|.573
|SLG
|.409
|11
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|3
|16/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 63 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (4-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.339 WHIP ranks 49th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
