On Sunday, Jonathan India (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

India has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this year (7.7%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.8% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .323 AVG .228 .413 OBP .299 .516 SLG .309 16 XBH 6 4 HR 2 20 RBI 11 21/16 K/BB 30/11 7 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings