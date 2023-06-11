When the St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) and Cincinnati Reds (30-35) meet at Busch Stadium on Sunday, June 11, Adam Wainwright will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Reds will send Hunter Greene to the hill. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

The Reds are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-120). The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 15 out of the 36 games, or 41.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have a record of 12-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (37.5% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 2-5 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 19 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Luke Maile 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 5th Win NL Central +1200 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.