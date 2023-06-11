Jonathan India and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

BSMW

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

India Stats

India has 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.359/.413 so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .287/.367/.483 slash line so far this year.

Steer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 3 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 6 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wainwright has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jun. 5 5.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Royals May. 29 5.0 9 3 3 6 2 at Reds May. 23 5.2 8 5 5 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 69 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.382/.486 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .276/.325/.481 so far this season.

Arenado brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 7 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

