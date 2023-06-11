Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on June 11, 2023
Jonathan India and Paul Goldschmidt are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
India Stats
- India has 68 hits with 16 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.359/.413 so far this season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has collected 66 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .287/.367/.483 slash line so far this year.
- Steer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with a double, four walks and five RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Adam Wainwright Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Wainwright Stats
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.
- Wainwright has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Wainwright Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|5.1
|8
|3
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Royals
|May. 29
|5.0
|9
|3
|3
|6
|2
|at Reds
|May. 23
|5.2
|8
|5
|5
|2
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 18
|5.2
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|2
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Hunter Greene's player props with BetMGM.
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has 69 hits with 19 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.382/.486 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Arenado Stats
- Nolan Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .276/.325/.481 so far this season.
- Arenado brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.