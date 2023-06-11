Reds vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 11
The St. Louis Cardinals (27-38) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Cincinnati Reds (30-35) on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium. Nolan Arenado is riding a two-game homer streak.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (2-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the ball for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Wainwright - STL (2-1, 5.97 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 3.92 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday, June 1 against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.92, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
- Greene is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this game.
- Greene will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright
- Wainwright (2-1) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.97, a 1.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.737 in six games this season.
- None of Wainwright's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Adam Wainwright vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 302 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They have 561 hits, 11th in baseball, with 51 home runs (27th in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
